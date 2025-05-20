Home Depot Doesn't Expect Tariff Price Hikes

Home Depot doesn't expect to raise prices because of tariffs, saying it has spent years diversifying the sources for the goods on its shelves. Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising, said during a conference call on Tuesday that Home Depot's suppliers have shifted sourcing across several countries and that the company doesn't expect any single country outside of the US will represent more than 10% of its purchases 12 months from now, the AP reports. "We don't see broad-based price increases for our customers at all going forward," he said.

Other companies, domestic and foreign, have warned customers that price hikes are on the way due to a trade war kicked off by the US. Walmart said last week that it has already raised prices and will have to do so again in the near future. Late Monday, Subaru of America said it would raise prices on some of its most popular models by as much as $2,000. President Trump lambasted Walmart, saying on social media over the weekend that the retail giant should "eat" the additional costs created by his tariffs.