Smith: There Was 'Powerful Evidence' Against Trump

Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith told lawmakers in a closed-door interview on Wednesday that his team of investigators "developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt" that President Trump had criminally conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to portions of his opening statement obtained by the AP. He also said investigators had accrued "powerful evidence" that Trump broke the law by hoarding classified documents from his first term as president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and by obstructing government efforts to recover the records.