Smith: There Was 'Powerful Evidence' Against Trump

He says there was 'proof beyond a reasonable doubt' of conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 17, 2025 2:44 PM CST
Smith: There Was Solid Proof in Trump Prosecutions
Former Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives for a closed-door interview with House Republicans at Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith told lawmakers in a closed-door interview on Wednesday that his team of investigators "developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt" that President Trump had criminally conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to portions of his opening statement obtained by the AP. He also said investigators had accrued "powerful evidence" that Trump broke the law by hoarding classified documents from his first term as president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and by obstructing government efforts to recover the records.

  • "I made my decisions in the investigation without regard to President Trump's political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 election," Smith said. "We took actions based on what the facts and the law required—the very lesson I learned early in my career as a prosecutor." He said that if asked whether he would "prosecute a former president based on the same facts today, I would do so regardless of whether the president was a Republican or Democrat."
  • "The decision to bring charges against President Trump was mine, but the basis for those charges rests entirely with President Trump and his actions, as alleged in the indictments returned by grand juries in two different districts," Smith said, per Politico.

  • The private deposition before the House Judiciary Committee gave Smith his first chance to face questions, albeit behind closed doors, about a pair of investigations into Trump that resulted in since-abandoned criminal charges between the president's first and second terms in office. Smith was subpoenaed earlier this month to provide both testimony and documents as part of a Republican investigation into the Trump probes during the Biden administration.
  • The former special counsel cooperated with the congressional demand despite having volunteered more than a month earlier to answer questions publicly before the committee, an overture his lawyers say was rebuffed by Republicans.
  • "Testifying before this committee, Jack is showing tremendous courage in light of the remarkable and unprecedented retribution campaign against him by this administration and this White House," one of Smith's lawyers, Lanny Breuer, told reporters Wednesday. "Let's be clear: Jack Smith is a career prosecutor, who conducted this investigation based on the facts and based on the law and nothing more."
  • Trump told reporters at the White House that he supported the idea of an open hearing, saying: "I'd rather see him testify publicly. There's no way he can answer the questions."

  • In recent weeks, Republicans have seized on revelations that the team, as part of its investigation, had analyzed the phone records of select GOP lawmakers from on and around Jan. 6, 2021, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol to try to halt the certification of Trump's election loss to Biden. They reviewed who was called but not the contents of the conversations. "Exploiting that violence, President Trump and his associates tried to call Members of Congress in furtherance of their criminal scheme, urging them to further delay certification of the 2020 election," Smith said Wednesday. "I didn't choose those Members; President Trump did."
  • After the questioning, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said, "Jack Smith has just spent several hours schooling the Judiciary Committee on the professional responsibilities of a prosecutor and the ethical duties of a prosecutor," per Politico. He didn't provide details of Smith's remarks, but said he had "answered every single question to the satisfaction of any reasonable-minded person in that room."

