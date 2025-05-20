Landlord Decided to Play 'Baby Shark' on a Loop

A landlord tired of seeing a homeless encampment near his building in Los Angeles resorted to blasting the toddler favorite "Baby Shark" on repeat—for days on end. However, he finally turned it off after the LAPD threatened to cite him for disturbing the peace, reports the Los Angeles Times . The unidentified landlord began playing the song on Thursday, and silence returned on Monday.

"This is ridiculous," one of the encampment residents, identified as Tracy, told NBC Los Angeles while the music was still going. "We can't get any sleep. We can't get housing. We can't eat. And now they're trying to drive us crazy with children's music." The issue speaks to a serious problem: The city's unsheltered population was about 29,000 last year, down slightly from the previous year but still robust enough to cause friction with business owners and residents, the Times notes. "As we navigate this, I implore everyone to lead with care and compassion," said Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, whose district encompasses the area. (These guards subjected inmates to the tune.)