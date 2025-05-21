Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation by Justice Department

First the Justice Department demanded the dismissal of the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Now the department is coming after his biggest opponent as he runs for re-election, the New York Times reports. Sources tell the newspaper that the DoJ launched an investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a frontrunner in the mayoral race, last month. House Republicans asked for a federal probe into the prominent Democrat over allegations that he lied in his testimony before the House Oversight Committee last year, NBC News reports.

Cuomo was testifying over his decision, as governor in 2020, to order nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients from hospitals at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He testified that he was not involved in editing or drafting a report from New York's health department regarding nursing home deaths during the pandemic, and House Republicans have accused him of lying in that testimony. "Governor Cuomo testified truthfully to the best of his recollection about events from four years earlier, and he offered to address any follow-up questions from the Subcommittee," a rep says in a statement. A relevant quote from the Times article:

"The existence of the investigation is sure to fuel further criticism that President Trump and his administration are wielding the Justice Department as a cudgel to achieve political ends and punish his perceived enemies."