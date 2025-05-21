Exotic Dancer Involved in 'Freak-Offs': I Didn't Know Man Was Diddy

The exotic dancer involved in the alleged 'freak-offs' Cassie Ventura says she was forced to endure while in a relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs took the stand at Combs' trial Tuesday. The male stripper, real name Sharay Hayes but nicknamed "The Punisher," testified that he was hired for as many as a dozen "freak-offs," NBC News reports. He said he and Ventura were told to create "sexy, erotic scenes" while a naked man watched from the corner, and that he initially didn't realize who the naked man was, the BBC reports. He said he only learned the man's identity when he turned on a hotel television once while waiting for the clients, and saw the words, "Welcome Sean Combs."

Hayes testified that he was instructed not to address Combs, who wore a veil over his face during the encounters, and that Combs gave him and Ventura instructions for what to do, including sexual intercourse. He "gave subtle directions to Ms. Ventura based on ... angles, lighting, positionings, and sometimes the sexual activity," Hayes said, per Complex. Also Tuesday, Ventura's mother testified. She recounted instances she said Combs threatened her daughter, and identified photos showing bruises on Ventura's body that she said were inflicted by Combs. She said Combs once demanded $20,000 because he was angry about money he'd spent on Ventura, and that she took out a loan to pay it out of fear for her daughter's safety.