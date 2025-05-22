Science / nor'easter Rare Nor'easter in May Is Bearing Down Eastern Seaboard braces for a lot of rain and wind By John Johnson Posted May 22, 2025 12:50 PM CDT Copied In this 2024 photo, commuters walk with umbrellas through wind-driven rain in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Only two nor'easters in May have been logged in the last 35 years, reports the Washington Post. No. 3 is just getting underway in the Northeast. What it means is lots of wind and rain for Northeastern states over the next few days—1 to 3 inches of rain, typically—but mid-Atlantic states will get a taste, too. Heavy rain in New York City could cause flight delays Thursday and Friday, and flooding is possible throughout the whole region. The Boston Globe has a remarkable stat: If this were a typical winter nor'easter under much colder temperatures, the forecast would call for 10 to 20 inches of snow. However, no snow is expected this week, except on mountains. Nor'easters typically occur from September through April, notes CNN. In this case, unusually warm air in the Arctic has pushed colder air south and set off the meteorological conditions—mainly a clash of colder and warmer temperatures—for a spring nor'easter. (More nor'easter stories.) Report an error