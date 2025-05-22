Rare Nor'easter in May Is Bearing Down

Eastern Seaboard braces for a lot of rain and wind
Posted May 22, 2025 12:50 PM CDT
It's a Rarity for May: Nor'easter Is Bearing Down
In this 2024 photo, commuters walk with umbrellas through wind-driven rain in Boston.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Only two nor'easters in May have been logged in the last 35 years, reports the Washington Post. No. 3 is just getting underway in the Northeast.

  • What it means is lots of wind and rain for Northeastern states over the next few days—1 to 3 inches of rain, typically—but mid-Atlantic states will get a taste, too. Heavy rain in New York City could cause flight delays Thursday and Friday, and flooding is possible throughout the whole region.
  • The Boston Globe has a remarkable stat: If this were a typical winter nor'easter under much colder temperatures, the forecast would call for 10 to 20 inches of snow. However, no snow is expected this week, except on mountains.

  • Nor'easters typically occur from September through April, notes CNN. In this case, unusually warm air in the Arctic has pushed colder air south and set off the meteorological conditions—mainly a clash of colder and warmer temperatures—for a spring nor'easter.

