Rare Nor'easter in May Is Bearing Down

Only two nor'easters in May have been logged in the last 35 years, reports the Washington Post. No. 3 is just getting underway in the Northeast.

What it means is lots of wind and rain for Northeastern states over the next few days—1 to 3 inches of rain, typically—but mid-Atlantic states will get a taste, too. Heavy rain in New York City could cause flight delays Thursday and Friday, and flooding is possible throughout the whole region.

The Boston Globe has a remarkable stat: If this were a typical winter nor'easter under much colder temperatures, the forecast would call for 10 to 20 inches of snow. However, no snow is expected this week, except on mountains.