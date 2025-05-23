Carnival Ship Rushes to the Rescue in Remote South Pacific

A cruise ship almost halfway through its eight-day adventure in the South Pacific made a startling discovery on Thursday as it plowed through ocean waters: a disabled catamaran with four people and three dogs on board. USA Today reports that the Carnival Splendor, which had departed from Sydney on Monday, received notice from New Caledonian officials of a distress call that had come in from the catamaran, at which point the larger vessel jumped into action. The Splendor "immediately headed towards the location and was able to reach the vessel five hours later to complete the rescue," the cruise line says in a release, which shows a photo of the rescued humans and pups.