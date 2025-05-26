Demi Lovato Weds Ex-Farm Boy

Demi Lovato looked very much the bride Sunday, wearing a custom Vivenne Westwood off-the-shoulder white gown and cathedral-style veil as she wed fellow singer Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, her partner of three years. The 32-year-old Lovato, who is non-binary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, walked down the aisle in California a year and a half after the couple announced their engagement on social media. "Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever," Lovato wrote on Instagram in December 2023.

Lovato met Lutes during the making of her 2022 album Holy Fvck. Lutes—who's described himself as "some dude from a farm in Canada"—co-wrote three tracks on the album ("Substance," "Happy Ending," and "City of Angels") and his romance with Lovato inspired the closing track, "4 Ever 4 Me," per USA Today. "The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," Lovato wrote of Lutes on Valentine's Day while showing off the couple's engagement photos. "I'm obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can't wait to grow old with you and start a family together."

The singer speaks exclusively with Vogue about her wedding fashion, saying, "I often found myself coming back to Vivienne's designs—specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets." She wore a Westwood ivory silk satin column dress with broken pearls along the neckline for the reception and noted "each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special." (More Demi Lovato stories.)