Syria to Help Locate Missing Americans

For the first time since the Syrian civil war began, the Syrian government has pledged to help the US locate missing Americans—an unexpected move reflecting rapidly warming ties between the two countries. Syria's new government has agreed to assist the US in locating and returning Americans who went missing during Syria's lengthy civil war, according to US special envoy Thomas Barrack. Barrack called the move a "power step forward" between the two countries in a post on X , and specifically named Austin Tice , Majd Kamalmaz , and Kayla Mueller among those whose cases remain unresolved, per CBS News . Barrack said President Trump is prioritizing the return of Americans, or at least the dignified recovery of their remains.

A Syrian source with knowledge of the talks told AFP that 11 other missing Americans, all Syrian American, are also on Washington's list. The announcement followed meetings between Barrack, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa, and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, held Saturday in Istanbul. Relations between the US and Syria have been thawing since Bashar al-Assad's removal from office in December. On Friday, the Trump administration granted Syria broad exemptions from sanctions—a key Trump pledge—with the aim of supporting the country's recovery after 14 years of war. Syrian President al-Sharaa publicly welcomed the decision and praised Washington's action.

Barrack said lifting sanctions and supporting Syria's interim government are designed to facilitate the country's postwar reconstruction, defeat ISIS, and create a path for a better future for Syrians. However, US sanctions could be reimposed after six months, which may make international investors cautious about engaging in Syrian projects. The discussions also touched on cooperation on counterterrorism and the management of detention centers and camps in northeast Syria. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)