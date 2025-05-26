Arizona Cops Bust Multi-State Burglars

A coordinated group of international burglars was arrested in Arizona after a multi-state crime spree targeted homes across the West Coast and included the theft of a French Bulldog, authorities say. In a Facebook post, the Scottsdale Police Department said the suspects—"believed to be part of a South American Theft Group (SATG)"—were arrested Friday after back-to-back home burglaries in Tempe and Mesa. Police say the suspects, who were staying at a short-term rental property, were tracked and observed over several days leading up to the burglaries on May 23, Fox News reports.

Detectives, working with information on vehicles and other details provided by California law enforcement, monitored the group's movements between May 20 and May 22. All seven were seen coordinating and participating in burglary activity at both locations. The SATG has been linked to burglaries across California, Oregon, and Washington. Police said they were working to return stolen property to its owners. "A French Bulldog was recovered and verified as having been stolen from a burglary in California, and reunification efforts are underway," police said. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)