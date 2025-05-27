Entertainment / Cassie Ventura Report: Cassie Ventura Rushed to Labor Unit 'Very, very pregnant witness' testified against Sean Combs less than 2 weeks ago By Rob Quinn Posted May 27, 2025 6:11 PM CDT Copied Cassie Ventura, right, walks out of the courtroom past Sean "Diddy" Combs after testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Earlier this month, the judge and prosecutors in Sean Combs' trial pushed to have R&B singer Cassie Ventura's testimony finished on schedule, noting that the "witness is very, very pregnant" and could give birth within days. They apparently weren't far off: Sources tell TMZ and People that Ventura, whose testimony about her relationship with Combs concluded on May 16, was rushed to the labor and delivery unit of a New York City hospital on Tuesday. Ventura was 8½ months pregnant when she testified against Combs in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial. In February, she announced that she was expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine. (More Cassie Ventura stories.) Report an error