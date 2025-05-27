Report: Cassie Ventura Rushed to Labor Unit

Earlier this month, the judge and prosecutors in Sean Combs' trial pushed to have R&B singer Cassie Ventura's testimony finished on schedule, noting that the "witness is very, very pregnant" and could give birth within days. They apparently weren't far off: Sources tell TMZ and People that Ventura, whose testimony about her relationship with Combs concluded on May 16, was rushed to the labor and delivery unit of a New York City hospital on Tuesday. Ventura was 8½ months pregnant when she testified against Combs in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial. In February, she announced that she was expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine. (More Cassie Ventura stories.)