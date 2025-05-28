Airlines Are Making a Mint on Your Checked Bags

As in, $7B-plus
Posted May 28, 2025 4:35 AM CDT
Airlines Are Making a Mint on Your Checked Bags
A woman checks her baggage tag as she waits in line at the Alaska Airlines counter at Newark Liberty International Airport, in New Jersey, Friday, May 23, 2025.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

As Southwest Airlines—one of the last holdouts—finally joins the masses and starts charging passengers for checked bags, CBS News looks at the eye-popping amount of money such charges bring in for airlines. Last year, revenue from checked bags totaled around $7.27 billion for Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American, Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Silver Airways, Southwest (which has long charged for any checked bags beyond two per customer), Spirit Airlines, Sun Country, and United Airlines, according to government data. That's up from $7.07 billion the year prior, $6.7 billion in 2022, and $5.3 billion in 2021. (Southwest's new charges apply to any flights booked from Wednesday forward.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X