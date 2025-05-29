RFK Jr. Pleads for Ostriches Awaiting Death in Canada

US officials have offered to assist a Canadian farm fighting to keep its flock of 400 ostriches alive, though a cull may be coming regardless. The Universal Ostrich farm in southeastern British Columbia was ordered to cull its flock after an outbreak of avian flu killed 69 birds in December and January. The order was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and upheld by a court this month amid vocal opposition, per the BBC . CFIA policy mandates culls of animals infected and exposed to certain diseases to control the spread, given the risk of exposure to wildlife. But the owners of the farm argue so much death is needless as there's been no confirmed case of avian flu since Jan. 15, per Global News .

US officials apparently agree. Alerted to the case by US billionaire businessman and radio host John Catsimatidis, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote to CFIA president Paul MacKinnon on Friday asking that the ostriches—which are used for scientific research, not food—be spared and studied for their immune response to avian flu as part of a "scientific partnership," per the Canadian Press. Then Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, suggested the large birds be moved to his ranch in Florida, per CP. Katie Pasitney, whose parents own the farm, thanked Kennedy for his efforts on social media. But she says Oz's suggestion is a non-starter as her parents aren't interested in moving the ostriches.

Asked after Kennedy's letter on Monday, CFIA officials said the "humane depopulation" of the flock would go ahead and that plans would not be shared with the public. However, Canada's agriculture minister told the CBC on Wednesday that the ostriches will "not necessarily" be killed. "We're taking all facts into consideration," said Heath MacDonald. "And we'll move forward on the best possible solution for everybody involved." Protesters have gathered at the farm hoping to stop the cull. The farm owners, meanwhile, have filed an appeal seeking a stay of the execution and enforcement of the culling order, claiming court errors and "ineffective" legal assistance amounting to "incompetence." (More cull stories.)