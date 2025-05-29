Politics / Supreme Court SCOTUS Utah Case Is a Loss for Environmentalists Court unanimously allows railway from oil fields in the northeast to move forward By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted May 29, 2025 12:01 PM CDT Copied A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) The Supreme Court delivered a loss to environmentalists on Thursday in a closely watched case out of Utah. In a unanimous verdict, the court gave its blessing to a proposed 88-mile-long railway that would connect oil fields in remote northeastern part of the state to national rail lines, reports the New York Times. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for five justices, said federal regulators who approved the project did enough to assess its environmental impact. The court, he said, should not impose "overly intrusive judicial review" on such reviews, which could lead to "delay after delay," per the Washington Post. The court's three liberal justices also backed the outcome, though for narrower reasons. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate. The Surface Transportation Board, responsible for regulating rail transport, approved the project in 2021 after producing a lengthy environmental report. Environmental groups and a Colorado county challenged the decision, claiming the board had not sufficiently considered risks such as oil spills and wildfires. The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit had sided with the challengers. The case was seen as a proxy battle in determining how far environmental reviews must go before various infrastructure projects—railways, highways, etc.—win approval, notes the Post. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.) Report an error