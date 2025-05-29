SCOTUS Utah Case Is a Loss for Environmentalists

The Supreme Court delivered a loss to environmentalists on Thursday in a closely watched case out of Utah. In a unanimous verdict, the court gave its blessing to a proposed 88-mile-long railway that would connect oil fields in remote northeastern part of the state to national rail lines, reports the New York Times.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for five justices, said federal regulators who approved the project did enough to assess its environmental impact. The court, he said, should not impose "overly intrusive judicial review" on such reviews, which could lead to "delay after delay," per the Washington Post.

The court's three liberal justices also backed the outcome, though for narrower reasons. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate.