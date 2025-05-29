Feds Pull Plug on Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine

The federal government is canceling a $766 million contract with Moderna to develop an mRNA-based vaccine for pandemic flu, including the H5N1 bird flu. The Department of Health and Human Services cited concerns about the safety of mRNA technology as the main reason for the decision, saying the technology remains "under-tested" and pledging to steer funding toward platforms with more established safety records, per NPR.

Agency's take: HHS communications chief Andrew Nixon stated that the move was also about "integrity and trust," criticizing the Biden administration for allegedly concealing safety concerns. Nixon added that the government will now focus on vaccine technologies with better data transparency and a stronger ethical foundation. The AP notes that the new vaccine drew on the same technology that allowed the COVID-19 vaccine to be quickly developed and deployed.