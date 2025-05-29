Feds Pull Plug on Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine

The federal government is canceling a $766 million contract with Moderna to develop an mRNA-based vaccine for pandemic flu, including the H5N1 bird flu. The Department of Health and Human Services cited concerns about the safety of mRNA technology as the main reason for the decision, saying the technology remains "under-tested" and pledging to steer funding toward platforms with more established safety records, per NPR.
- Agency's take: HHS communications chief Andrew Nixon stated that the move was also about "integrity and trust," criticizing the Biden administration for allegedly concealing safety concerns. Nixon added that the government will now focus on vaccine technologies with better data transparency and a stronger ethical foundation. The AP notes that the new vaccine drew on the same technology that allowed the COVID-19 vaccine to be quickly developed and deployed.
- Public health pros: The HHS decision is drawing criticism from experts who warn it could leave the US less prepared for a future influenza pandemic. Brown University's Jennifer Nuzzo, who runs the school's Pandemic Center, called the decision "disappointing but unsurprising," noting that alternative flu vaccines could take longer to produce and may depend on limited egg supplies. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown's School of Public Health, described the termination as "absurd," arguing that mRNA technology is essential for a rapid response. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy called the move "dangerous," saying it will reduce preparedness for the next pandemic.
- Moderna: The company reported positive early results on its H5N1 flu vaccine and said it would look for "alternative paths forward for the program" after the government's withdrawal. "While the termination of funding from HHS adds uncertainty, we are pleased by the robust immune response and safety profile observed in this interim analysis," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a release. "These clinical data in pandemic influenza underscore the critical role mRNA technology has played as a countermeasure to emerging health threats."
- H5N1: To date, the virus has caused one death in the US and hasn't spread widely among humans—about 70 people, mostly farm workers, have been infected with mainly mild illnesses, per the Washington Post—but experts warn the risk could increase as the virus circulates.
