What the DoD Did This Week: Killed Those DOGE Reports

Good news for civilian workers at the Pentagon who've been forced to send weekly emails documenting their work: You don't have to do that anymore. The directive kick-started earlier this year across various federal agencies by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency group, which instructed staffers to compose five bullet points each week on what they'd accomplished, has ended as of Wednesday at the Department of Defense, reports CBS News . "This initiative provided leaders and supervisors with additional insights into their employees' contributions, fostered accountability, and helped to identify opportunities for greater efficiency and effectiveness throughout the department," said DOD spokesperson Sean Parnell in a statement.

Noncivilian staffers were never mandated to take part in the email routine, which began in February with a message to workers titled "What did you do last week?" In the newest message to Pentagon workers that the Federal News Network reports was sent earlier this month, Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Jules Hurst thanked staffers for taking part in the email "exercise" and included a link where employees were asked to provide one final nugget: a suggestion of where they think the DOD could make improvements.

"It can be big or small. It can be focused on a particular program or on larger Department operations—I invite you to be creative," Hurst noted in his message. The mandatory questionnaire staffers are directed to adds, "Let us know one area where you see the worst inefficiency, waste, or even fraud. This could be as granular as 'the internet doesn't work on Tuesday' or 'these regulations don't make sense' or 'this weapons system doesn't work.'" FNN notes that Department of Transportation staffers received a similar email on Tuesday. Per Axios, only about half of federal workers across all agencies responded to Musk's initial email, with "many" agencies instructing their staffers to simply ignore it. (More Pentagon stories.)