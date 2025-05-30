Ex-Assistant Says Combs Sexually Assaulted Her

Mia says 'Diddy' threw her into a wall when she tried to stop him from hurting Ventura
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 30, 2025 4:19 AM CDT
Ex-Assistant Testifies That Combs Raped Her
Sean Combs listens during opening statements on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York.   (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant testified Thursday that the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted her, threw her into a swimming pool, dumped a bucket of ice on her, and slammed a door against her arm during a torturous eight-year tenure.

  • The woman, testifying at Combs' sex trafficking trial under the pseudonym "Mia," said Combs put his hand up her dress and forcibly kissed her at his 40th birthday party in 2009, forced her to perform oral sex while she helped him pack for a trip, and raped her in guest quarters at his Los Angeles home in 2010 after climbing into her bed, the AP reports.

  • "I couldn't tell him 'no' about anything," Mia said, telling jurors she felt "terrified and confused and ashamed and scared" when Combs raped her. The assaults, she said, were unpredictable: "always random, sporadic, so oddly spaced out where I would think they would never happen again." If she hadn't been called to testify, Mia said, "I was going to die with this. I didn't want anyone to know ever."
  • Mia portrayed Combs as a controlling taskmaster who put his desires above the wellbeing of staff and loved ones. "It was chaotic. It was toxic," said Mia, who worked for Combs from 2009 to 2017, including a stint as an executive at his film studio. "It could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really low."

  • Mia said employees were always on edge because Combs' mood could change "in a split second" causing everything to go from "happy to chaotic." She said Combs once threw a computer at her when he couldn't get a Wi-Fi connection.
  • Her testimony echoed that of Combs' other personal assistants and his longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who said he was demanding, mercurial and prone to violence. She is the second of three women testifying that Combs sexually abused them.
  • Mia testified that she saw Combs beat Ventura numerous times, detailing a brutal assault at Ventura's Los Angeles home in 2013 that the singer and her longtime stylist Deonte Nash also recounted in their testimony. Mia said she was terrified Combs was going to kill them all, describing the melee as "a little tornado." The witness recalled jumping on Combs' back in an attempt to stop him from hurting Nash and Ventura. Mia said Combs threw her into a wall and slammed Ventura's head into a bed corner, causing a deep, bloody gash on the singer's forehead.
