Ex-Assistant Says Combs Sexually Assaulted Her

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant testified Thursday that the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted her, threw her into a swimming pool, dumped a bucket of ice on her, and slammed a door against her arm during a torturous eight-year tenure.
- The woman, testifying at Combs' sex trafficking trial under the pseudonym "Mia," said Combs put his hand up her dress and forcibly kissed her at his 40th birthday party in 2009, forced her to perform oral sex while she helped him pack for a trip, and raped her in guest quarters at his Los Angeles home in 2010 after climbing into her bed, the AP reports.