A McConaughey-Harrelson Reunion? Showrunner Speaks

People joking online about possible duos for upcoming seasons of True Detective has become a thing, but one combo that would really excite fans of the HBO series: the original pairing of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as their haunted characters Rust Cohle and Marty Hart from Season One. On the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast that aired Wednesday, creator Nic Pizzolatto hinted that the return of McConaughey and Harrelson might be a real possibility. "I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that, who knows? Maybe we'll do it one day," he said, per Variety .

Pizzolatto, who helmed the show for its first three seasons—Issa Lopez took over for Season Four—said that the "character-based" story he has in mind is all in his head at this point ("it's not something I've written or anything"), and that he, McConaughey, and Harrelson have talked about it. "I think the guys are open to it," he said. "It's just a question of whether that would ever happen or not." McConaughey, for his part, seems like he'd consider being on board, based on an interview with Variety from earlier this year. "My favorite season—and I feel like I can say this objectively—is Season One," he said in March. "I happen to be in that one, so I thought that was incredible, incredible television and a great series."

McConaughey says he watched the show every week, "like everyone else," and that he "loved the water cooler talk on Monday morning. ... It was one of the great events in TV." If the True Detective reunion doesn't work out, it's not like McConaughey and Harrelson will never see each other again: The two have recently been spotted in Texas filming a new comedy together for Apple TV+, based on the rumor that the two may actually be brothers. (More True Detective stories.)