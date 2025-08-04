Woman Arrested After Bus Driver Finds Toddler in Suitcase

Police say New Zealand woman put 2-year-old girl in luggage compartment
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 4, 2025 2:15 AM CDT
Woman Arrested After Bus Driver Finds Toddler in Suitcase
An Intercity bus prepares to depart from Timaru, New Zealand on Oct. 14, 2022.   (Aiman Amerul Muner/STUFF via AP)

A New Zealand woman was arrested on a child neglect charge Sunday after a bus driver found a 2-year-old girl alive in a suitcase that was stowed in the vehicle's luggage compartment, authorities said. The bus driver noticed movement inside the bag during a planned stop at the settlement of Kaiwaka, north of Auckland, after a passenger asked for access to the luggage compartment, Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said in a statement. When the driver opened the suitcase they discovered the 2-year-old girl, who was very hot but otherwise appeared physically unharmed, Harrison said. Authorities didn't disclose which cities the bus was traveling between, the AP reports. Per ABC.net, the child, who was found wearing only a diaper, was in the suitcase for almost an hour.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she remained Sunday night local time. The arrested woman was charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child and was due to appear in court Monday. She was not named by law enforcement. The bus company InterCity confirmed to New Zealand news outlets that the episode involved one of its vehicles. The company does not charge fares for children younger than 3 years, who can travel for free on an adult's lap.

