On United Flight: 'Mayday, Mayday, Mayday'

A United Airlines flight suffered a suspected engine failure soon after takeoff from Washington Dulles International Airport, prompting a mayday call and emergency landing. Flight 108, which set off for Germany on July 25, instead landed back at Dulles "to address a mechanical issue" with the Boeing 787, the airline said, per CNN . A pilot described a left engine failure as the plane was ascending to 10,000 feet. "Mayday, mayday, mayday," he said in a recording .

The plane, carrying 219 passengers and 11 crew members, made a U-turn to make its way back to the airport. "There's nobody between you and the field," an air traffic controller noted, per USA Today. The flight returned to Dulles about 2 hours and 38 minutes after takeoff, according to FlightAware. "The plane landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate," United said in a statement, adding the flight was canceled and alternate travel arrangements were made.