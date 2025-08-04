Politics | Sydney Sweeney Trump Enters the Fray Over Sydney Sweeney Ads President says the 'tide has seriously turned' against 'woke' criticism By John Johnson Posted Aug 4, 2025 12:04 PM CDT Copied Sydney Sweeney arrives at a special screening of "Americana" on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) President Trump is Team Sydney. The president on Monday weighed in on the social media circus that has erupted over the actor's viral jeans campaign for American Eagle. Critics on the left see the jeans/genes theme as a nod to eugenics and even white supremacy, and defenders on the right say that's just ridiculous. "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sydney!" Trump went on to contrast the ad with a "stupid, and seriously woke" ad campaign by Jaguar last year that featured trans models, as well as to Bud Light's campaign featuring trans model Dylan Mulvaney. "Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad," he wrote. "Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned—Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be." Trump's reference to Sweeney being a Republican follows a report in BuzzFeed that the 27-year-old is indeed registered as a GOP voter in Florida. Sweeney, for the record, "is acting very unbothered about the whole thing," per the Cut. She made her first public appearance on Sunday since the controversy began to screen her film Americana. In a New York Times essay, Yola Mzizi writes that if it seems like Sweeney is everywhere these days, that's because she is. The piece elaborates. As for American Eagle, it says the ad campaign "is and always was about the jeans." Read These Next The latest trend in male enhancement involves a syringe. A reward is offered in the Montana manhunt. Do you really care if your diamond was made in a lab? Toddlers ride for free, but this woman stowed hers in a suitcase. Report an error