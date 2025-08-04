Trump Enters the Fray Over Sydney Sweeney Ads

President Trump is Team Sydney. The president on Monday weighed in on the social media circus that has erupted over the actor's viral jeans campaign for American Eagle. Critics on the left see the jeans/genes theme as a nod to eugenics and even white supremacy, and defenders on the right say that's just ridiculous.

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sydney!"

Trump went on to contrast the ad with a "stupid, and seriously woke" ad campaign by Jaguar last year that featured trans models, as well as to Bud Light's campaign featuring trans model Dylan Mulvaney. "Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad," he wrote. "Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned—Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be."