After Shooting, Montana Suspect Stripped Down

Authorities have expanded the search for Montana bar shooting suspect Michael Paul Brown to include national forest land outside Anaconda, where he may be traveling on foot. "This is an unstable individual who walked in and murdered four people in cold blood for no reason whatsoever," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said at a news conference Sunday, per NBC News and the BBC , adding, "We're going to find him." The 45-year-old Army veteran fled Anaconda's Owl Bar on Friday morning in a white Ford F-150 truck, which has since been recovered . He's now believed to be on foot. Knudsen didn't rule out a possible suicide but said authorities "are acting under the assumption that he is alive, well, armed and extremely dangerous."

An employee and three patrons were shot and killed. They've been identified as bartender Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; and Tony Wayne Palm, 74. Locals say Brown, who lives next door to the bar, likely knew the victims. "When people don't receive services, you know, in rural areas, sometimes this is what happens," Kelley's daughter, Kristian Kelley, tells NBC. "He definitely was somebody that needed care." Friends say he struggles with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. He was observed wearing a tie-dye shirt and blue jeans, but soon after stripped down to only boxers, as shown in a photo released Saturday. He's believed to have later acquired clothes, per the BBC. A $7,500 reward is offered to anyone with information about him.