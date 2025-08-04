86% of Americans Are Stressed About Grocery Costs

The vast majority of US adults are at least somewhat stressed about the cost of groceries, a new poll finds, as prices continue to rise and concerns about the impact of President Trump's tariffs remain widespread. About half of all Americans say the cost of groceries is a "major" source of stress in their life right now, while 33% say it's a "minor" source of stress, according to the poll from the Associated Press- NORC Center for Public Affairs Research . Only 14% say it's not a source of stress, underscoring the pervasive anxiety most Americans continue to feel about the cost of everyday essentials, the AP reports.

Even higher-income households are stressed . According to the poll, 64% of the lowest-income Americans—those who have a household income of less than $30,000 a year—say the cost of groceries is a "major" stressor. That's compared with about 4 in 10 Americans who have a household income of $100,000 or more. But even within that higher-income group, only about 2 in 10 say grocery costs aren't a worry at all.

Other worries weigh heaviest on younger people. Other financial stressors—like the cost of housing or the amount of money in their bank accounts—are also broadly felt, but they weigh more heavily on younger Americans, who are less likely than older adults to have significant savings or own property. About half of US adults say housing is a "major" source of stress, according to the poll.

"Buy now, pay later." The survey also found that about 3 in 10 Americans overall, and 4 in 10 under age 45, say they've used what are known as "buy now, pay later" services when spending on entertainment or restaurant meals or when paying for essentials like groceries or medical care. An increasing share of those customers are having trouble repaying their loans, according to recent disclosures from the lenders.

Some groups are more stressed than others. Women are more likely than men to report high levels of stress about their income, savings, the cost of groceries, and the cost of health care, the poll found. Hispanic adults are also particularly concerned about housing costs and both credit card and student debt. About two-thirds of Hispanic adults say the cost of housing is a "major" source of stress, compared with about half of Black adults and about 4 in 10 white adults.

Esther Bland, 78, who lives in Buckley, Washington, says groceries are a "minor" source of stress—but only because her local food banks fill the gap. Bland relies on her Social Security and disability payments each month to cover her rent and other expenses—such as veterinary care for her dogs—in retirement. "I have no savings," she says. "I'm not sure what's going on politically when it comes to the food banks, but if I lost that, groceries would absolutely be a major source of stress." Bland's monthly income mainly goes toward her electric, water, and cable bills, she said, as well as care of her dogs and other household needs. "Soap, paper towels, toilet paper. I buy gas at Costco, but we haven't seen $3 a gallon here in a long time," she says. "I stay home a lot. I only put about 50 miles on my car a week."