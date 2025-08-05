Newsom Threatens Texas With Redistricting Showdown

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering a bold move to redraw the state's congressional map, setting the stage for a nationwide redistricting battle if Texas Republicans push forward with their own partisan plan . Newsom said Monday the redistricting plan is akin to "fighting fire with fire," and will be triggered if Texas' plan moves forward, Fox News reports. Sources close to Newsom tell the Texas Tribune that the California plan targets five Republican representatives, with an aim of flipping their districts blue—the Texas proposal, currently on hold due to Democrat lawmakers leaving the state, similarly looks to shift five blue seats in that state to red. Sources say Newsom has been lobbying state lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled California legislature, which would need to approve the plan.

Though California has an independent commission for redistricting, supporters argue state lawmakers or a ballot measure could legally authorize new maps mid-decade, since the commission is only required to act once every 10 years. Newsom and House Democrats have been discussing potential countermeasures to the Texas plan for weeks, with many California Democrats in Congress signaling support for retaliatory redistricting. If it comes to pass and the districts flip, 48 of California's 52 congressional seats would be blue, the AP reports. The White House has taken notice, with Vice President JD Vance criticizing California's current map as a gerrymander. Also taking notice is former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is opposed to both the Texas and California plans and will oppose Newsom's plan if it moves forward, a rep tells Politico.

Other Democratic-led states, including New York and Illinois, are also considering similar strategies in response to Republican efforts in Texas. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has voiced opposition to Texas' plan, and legislation allowing mid-decade redistricting is already under consideration there. The back-and-forth threatens to escalate into a nationwide battle over congressional lines, as GOP-led states such as Florida and Ohio weigh their own mid-decade redraws. One Democrat representative in Texas described the situation as an "all-out war."