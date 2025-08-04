Entertainment | Scarlett Johansson Audio From Johansson Film Is Used to Scare Wolves Clip from Marriage Story features a bitter argument By John Johnson Posted Aug 4, 2025 2:30 PM CDT Copied Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jurassic World Rebirth' on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) A story in the Wall Street Journal about efforts to keep wolves in the West from attacking cattle includes an unusual strategy: Blast an audio clip from the movie Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. That's one of the tactics mentioned by Department of Agriculture specialists who have been responding to a spate of wolf attacks, a trend chalked up to the wolves' reintroduction to Yellowstone National Park. Use of Marriage Story isn't a knock on the 2019 movie, which has strong reviews. But the film is about a bitter divorce, and the clip features a nasty argument between the two leading characters. "I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad," explains Paul Wolf (truly) of the USDA in Oregon. Other "bad" sounds that sometimes get blared at lurking wolves are fireworks and the AC/DC song "Thunderstruck." Read These Next The latest trend in male enhancement involves a syringe. A reward is offered in the Montana manhunt. Trump not happy after Charlamagne tha God's suggestion for 2028. Toddlers ride for free, but this woman stowed hers in a suitcase. Report an error