Audio From Johansson Film Is Used to Scare Wolves

A story in the Wall Street Journal about efforts to keep wolves in the West from attacking cattle includes an unusual strategy: Blast an audio clip from the movie Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. That's one of the tactics mentioned by Department of Agriculture specialists who have been responding to a spate of wolf attacks, a trend chalked up to the wolves' reintroduction to Yellowstone National Park.

Use of Marriage Story isn't a knock on the 2019 movie, which has strong reviews. But the film is about a bitter divorce, and the clip features a nasty argument between the two leading characters. "I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad," explains Paul Wolf (truly) of the USDA in Oregon. Other "bad" sounds that sometimes get blared at lurking wolves are fireworks and the AC/DC song "Thunderstruck."