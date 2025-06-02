Boardwalk Empire Star Dies at 41

Boardwalk Empire fans will know him as boxing champ Jack Dempsey. The actor who starred in that role, Devin Lee Harjes, died last week at age 41, reports the Hollywood Reporter. Harjes, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, died in Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City from complications of the disease, per Fox News. The native of Lubbock, Texas, may be best known for his Boardwalk Empire role on HBO, but he had a long resume, including:
- He played Pete Baylor in the NBC show Manifest.
- He gained acclaim for an early film role in the Boyz of Summer in 2012.
- He had roles in a slew of projects, including the Gotham television series, Daredevil, Elementary, Orange is the New Black, The Forest Is Red, Rebel in the Rye, and Blue Bloods.
"He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than 100% to any role he undertook," representative David Williams tells Fox.