Trans Athlete Takes Home Gold in California

A transgender athlete bested the competition over the weekend at the California high school track and field championship to take home gold in the girls high jump and the triple jump at a meet that has stirred controversy and drawn national attention. AB Hernandez competed under a new rule change that may be the first of its kind nationally by a high school sports governing body. California's governing body changed the rules ahead of the meet to allow more girls to compete and medal in events in which Hernandez competed. Hernandez finished the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 7 inches, with no failed attempts. Co-winners Jillene Wetteland and Lelani Laruelle also cleared that height after each logged a failed attempt. The three shared the first-place win, reports the AP , smiling as they stepped together onto the podium.

Hernandez wrapped up the night with a first place finish in the triple jump, sharing the top spot with Kira Gant Hatcher who trailed by just over a half-meter. Earlier in the afternoon, Hernandez placed second in the long jump. The California Interscholastic Federation announced the new policy earlier this week in response to Hernandez's success heading into the championships. Under the policy, the federation allowed an additional student to compete and medal in the events where Hernandez qualified. The atmosphere was relatively quiet despite critics—including parents, conservative activists, and President Trump—calling for Hernandez to be barred from competing. Some critics wore pink bracelets and T-shirts that read, "Save Girls' Sports."

The Justice Department said it would investigate the federation and the district that includes Hernandez's high school to determine whether they violated federal sex discrimination law. Sophia Lorey, outreach director with California Family Council, was among those at the stadium Saturday. She said the federation's policy only ends up causing more confusion. "At the end of the day," Lorey said, "it shows the girls that we know this is wrong and we're still letting it happen to you." Hernandez told the publication Capital & Main this month that she cannot worry about critics. "I'm still a child, you're an adult, and for you to act like a child shows how you are as a person," she said.