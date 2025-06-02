Files Show Austin Tice Was Held by Assad Regime

BBC reports that top secret files include communication among Syrian intelligence agencies
Posted Jun 2, 2025 3:23 PM CDT
This 2023 age-progressed photo released by the FBI Washington Field Office shows what Austin Tice may look like in his 40s.   (FBI Washington Field Office via AP)

American officials have long said they believe American journalist Austin Tice was imprisoned by Bashar al-Assad's regime after he was seized in Syria in August 2012. The BBC reports that secret intelligence files have confirmed that Tice was a prisoner of the regime. The files marked "Austin Tice" include communications amongn different branches of Syrian intelligence, per the BBC. They show that he was held at a facility in Damascus after his capture. After the collapse of the regime last year, a former prisoner said he saw Tice as recently as 2022, but his fate is unknown.

According to the BBC, Tice was interrogated at least twice by a Syrian government intelligence officer—and once briefly escaped captivity by squeezing through a window in his cell. The BBC also spoke to Syrian intelligence sources who confirmed Tice's detention. A member of the National Defense Forces, the paramilitary group believed to have arrested Tice at a checkpoint days after his 31st birthday, said "Austin's value was understood" and the Syrian government saw him as a "card" that could be used in negotiations with the US. The Assad regime long denied that it was holding Tice. A video released seven weeks after his capture showed him surrounded by what appeared to be Islamic militants, but analysts said it was likely staged. (More Austin Tice stories.)

