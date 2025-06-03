Those Aldi Cookies Aren't Oreos

The maker of Oreo cookies and other popular snacks is suing Aldi, accusing the supermarket chain of creating "copycat" packaging that "blatantly" infringes on its own trademarks for various brands. Per NBC News, the 72-page complaint filed in May by the Mondelez International conglomerate alleges that the Aldi packaging is "likely to deceive and confuse consumers and dilute the distinctive quality of Mondelez's unique product packaging, and if not stopped, threaten to irreparably harm Mondelez and its valuable brands." Mondelez also says it's not just its Oreos getting ripped off: The company says Aldi also has packaging for cookies and crackers that too closely resembles that of Mondelez brands such as Wheat Thins, Ritz, Chips Ahoy, Nutter Butter, and Nilla Wafers.