Rubio Blasts EU After X Hit With $140M Fine

European Union regulators fined X, Elon Musk's social media platform, 120 million euros—$140 million—on Friday for breaches of the bloc's digital regulations, in a move that risks rekindling tensions with Washington over free speech. The European Commission issued its decision following an investigation it opened two years ago into X under the 27-nation bloc's Digital Services Act, also known as the DSA, per the AP.

It's the first time that the EU has issued a so-called non-compliance decision since rolling out the DSA. The sweeping rulebook requires platforms to take more responsibility for protecting European users and cleaning up harmful or illegal content and products on their sites, under threat of hefty fines.