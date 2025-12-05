Rubio Blasts EU After X Hit With $140M Fine

He says fine for breaching regulations is an 'attack on all American tech platforms and the American people'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 5, 2025 12:50 PM CST
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.   (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

European Union regulators fined X, Elon Musk's social media platform, 120 million euros—$140 million—on Friday for breaches of the bloc's digital regulations, in a move that risks rekindling tensions with Washington over free speech. The European Commission issued its decision following an investigation it opened two years ago into X under the 27-nation bloc's Digital Services Act, also known as the DSA, per the AP.

  • It's the first time that the EU has issued a so-called non-compliance decision since rolling out the DSA. The sweeping rulebook requires platforms to take more responsibility for protecting European users and cleaning up harmful or illegal content and products on their sites, under threat of hefty fines.

  • The Commission, the bloc's executive arm, said it was punishing X because of three different breaches of the DSA's transparency requirements. The decision could rile President Trump, whose administration has lashed out at digital regulations, complained that Brussels was targeting US tech companies and vowed to retaliate.
  • Vice President JD Vance, posting on his X account ahead of the decision, accused the Commission of seeking to fine X "for not engaging in censorship." "The EU should be supporting free speech not attacking American companies over garbage," he wrote.
  • In a post on X after the decision, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the fine "isn't just an attack on X, it's an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments. The days of censoring Americans online are over." Musk replied, "Absolutely."
  • Officials denied the rules were intended to muzzle Big Tech companies. The Commission is "not targeting anyone, not targeting any company, not targeting any jurisdictions based on their color or their country of origin," spokesman Thomas Regnier said. "Absolutely not. This is based on a process, democratic process."

  • EU Regulators said X's blue checkmarks broke the rules because on "deceptive design practices" and could expose users to scams and manipulation. Before Musk acquired X, when it was known as Twitter, the checkmarks mirrored verification badges common on social media and were largely reserved for celebrities, politicians, and other influential accounts. After he bought it in 2022 , the site started issuing the badges to anyone who wanted to pay $8 per month. That means X does not meaningfully verify who's behind the account, "making it difficult for users to judge the authenticity of accounts and content they engage with," the Commission said in its announcement.
  • X also fell short of the transparency requirements for its ad database, regulators said. They said X also puts up "unnecessary barriers" for researchers trying to access public data, which stymies research into systemic risks that European users face.
  • "Deceiving users with blue checkmarks, obscuring information on ads, and shutting out researchers have no place online in the EU. The DSA protects users," said Henna Virkkunen, the EU's executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy.
  • The EU gave X 60 working days to offer changes to its blue checkmark system and 90 working days to find a solution for the other two issues, the Wall Street Journal reports.

