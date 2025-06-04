Cops: 'Senior Prank' Looked Like Dry Run for Shooting

Authorities have identified three teenagers who allegedly broke into a high school in Washington state in what police initially said may have been a "practice run" for a shooting. The three teens were masked and carrying at least one apparent gun when they broke into Enumclaw High School just before 10pm Saturday, leaving before police arrived. Nothing was taken or vandalized, which Enumclaw Police Chief Tim Floyd noted was unusual, per KIRO . Speaking Monday, he said video showed one of the teens using a cellphone to record as the armed individual moved around the building, which serves 1,300 students.

"It appeared that these kids were rehearsing for a possible active shooter event," Floyd said, per KING-TV. Police released photos of the suspects on Monday morning. That evening, an 18-year-old senior at the school turned himself in and identified his companions: another Enumclaw High School student and a teen from California, who has since traveled home, the outlet reports. His story was that the three were carrying an airsoft gun and preparing for a "senior prank," said to involve filling part of the school with balloons, Floyd said.

"We are relieved that the police investigation determined there was no plan to harm others and that the weapon involved was an airsoft replica," said a Enumclaw School District rep. But "even as a 'prank,' the behavior created real fear and disruption for students, families, and staff." "I hope that they get the help they need because that's not funny," said a woman who lives across from the school. "When you have a gun, that's threatening. When you're breaking in somewhere, that's threatening." Police said the two Washington students could face charges of criminal trespassing. (More senior prank stories.)