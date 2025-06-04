Mangione to Judge: Take Off the Handcuffs

Luigi Mangione's lawyers are "working to free their client one body part at a time," per TMZ—starting with his hands. Attorneys for the murder suspect on Tuesday asked a New York judge to allow him to appear in court without handcuffs or a bulletproof vest, saying they undermine his presumption of innocence, per Fox News. Mangione, the suspect in the December murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, doesn't need shackles as he's "model prisoner, a model defendant in court, and has treated everyone in the court and prison system with cooperation and respect," the motion reads, per Newsweek. And he doesn't need the vest as there have been "no threats" to his safety. Indeed, "the only one wishing to execute him is the federal government."