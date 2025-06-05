Report: Amazon Is Training Humanoid Delivery Robots

Optimus Prime delivery? Amazon is reportedly planning to use humanoid robots to carry out deliveries in its fleet of Rivian electric vans. Citing a source involved in the project, the Information, via the Guardian and the Verge, reports that the company is building a "humanoid park" obstacle course in San Francisco to test the technology. The goal, the source says, is to have the robots "hitch a ride" in the delivery vans and "spring out" to deliver packages. Amazon reportedly plans to use robots built by other companies, including China's Unitree, but it's developing its own AI software for them.