Trump: We're Banning 'Wokeness' From AI Models

President Trump unveiled an "A.I. Action Plan" and signed three related executive orders on Wednesday intended to make the US a leader in artificial intelligence, reports the Guardian. By and large, the White House is giving a green light to tech companies to advance the technology by removing what it calls "red tape and onerous regulation," per the New York Times. Two of the executive orders, for example, focus on making it easier to build AI data centers and to export American AI products. The third executive order, however, contains what Axios calls a potential "time bomb" for companies—a ban on "wokeness" in AI chatbots.