Elon Musk's New Eatery Is 'Grease Meets the Jetsons'

Tesla Diner opens in LA, with 24-hour restaurant, EV charging stations, and drive-in theater
Posted Jul 22, 2025 7:18 AM CDT
At Tesla's New Eatery, Grab a Meal While Literally Recharging
A Tesla electronic vehicle is parked at a charging station on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.   (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Fries come with a charge on the side at Los Angeles newest eatery: Elon Musk's Tesla Diner is now open around the clock in West Hollywood, reports SFGate, and also serves as a charging station for electric vehicles and a drive-in theater of sorts. It opened on Monday at, what else, 4:20pm local time. More:

  • Concept: Per KTTV, the establishment on Santa Monica Boulevard, designed by Stantec and helmed by chef Eric Greenspan, features a 3,800-square-foot lower interior level, as well as 5,500 square feet of outdoor dining and food prep areas. The restaurant will also sell merch and host 32 V4 Supercharger units (dozens more are planned), as well as a theater with two large screens that will show movies about 30 minutes long—about as long as it takes to charge an EV.

  • Menu: Eater has more on the "run-of-the-mill" food offerings for the "retro-futuristic" diner (Teslerati has prices), which Musk had previously promised would be "Grease meets the Jetsons with Supercharging." Menu items include such standard fare as hot dogs, burgers, fries, and milkshakes, as well as chicken and waffles, grilled cheese, early-morning staples like breakfast tacos and egg sandwiches, and "epic" bacon, among other selections. A video posted by Musk shows some of the options served in Cybertruck-shaped boxes.
  • History: Talk of the multipurpose diner has been out there since 2018, when Musk first mentioned it; ground reportedly broke on construction in 2023.
  • Tesla owner perks: Although the place is open to anyone, only customers with Teslas will be able to take advantage of in-car ordering and syncing up of audio for the drive-in movies.

  • Initial interest: NBC News reports some devotees lined up hours ahead of Monday's opening to catch a glimpse of the new place. The site notes that during opening day, staffers on roller skates served ice cream samples, while Tesla's Optimus humanoid dished out popcorn. Customers shrugged off sluggish first-day service, with one noting, "With Tesla, a lot of stuff is always delayed."
  • Future: It also looks like Elon is eyeing expansion. "If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes," he tweeted on Monday. Check out more photos here, courtesy of Eater.

