Elon Musk's New Eatery Is 'Grease Meets the Jetsons'

Fries come with a charge on the side at Los Angeles newest eatery: Elon Musk's Tesla Diner is now open around the clock in West Hollywood, reports SFGate, and also serves as a charging station for electric vehicles and a drive-in theater of sorts. It opened on Monday at, what else, 4:20pm local time. More:

Concept: Per KTTV, the establishment on Santa Monica Boulevard, designed by Stantec and helmed by chef Eric Greenspan, features a 3,800-square-foot lower interior level, as well as 5,500 square feet of outdoor dining and food prep areas. The restaurant will also sell merch and host 32 V4 Supercharger units (dozens more are planned), as well as a theater with two large screens that will show movies about 30 minutes long—about as long as it takes to charge an EV.