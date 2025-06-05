Man in Charge of Homeland Security's Terror Office Is 22

Just a year after graduating college, Thomas Fugate is now in charge of the government's main anti-terrorism office, raising alarm among national security experts. A ProPublica report highlights controversy over the appointment of the 22-year-old to oversee the Department of Homeland Security's Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), the main federal office focused on terrorism prevention. Fugate, who has little apparent national security experience, was named to the post after working on former President Trump's campaign and interning at the Heritage Foundation. He was working at a grocery store as recently as August 2023, per the Daily Beast .

CP3, which manages an $18 million grant program aimed at countering violent extremism, has traditionally been staffed by professionals with backgrounds in law enforcement, public health, or social work. Former officials say candidates with Fugate's limited resume wouldn't typically qualify for junior roles, let alone leadership. Much of Fugate's leadership experience appears to have come from serving as secretary-general of a college Model UN club. The assignment comes amid major staff cuts and a shift in CP3's mission, following Trump's return to office and his administration's efforts to focus DHS resources on immigration.

These changes have left CP3 with fewer than 20 employees, down from about 80, and pivoted its work away from domestic extremism, especially from far-right movements, toward issues like drug cartels and border security. Critics say putting Fugate in charge signals a deprioritization of terrorism prevention and risks undermining efforts to address hate-fueled violence. DHS defended the move, citing Fugate's work ethic, but didn't address specifics about his experience. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)