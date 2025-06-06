Teen Released by ICE Describes Conditions

A Massachusetts high school junior who was detained by ICE on his way to volleyball practice last weekend has been released from custody. An immigration judge found that Marcelo Gomes da Silva, an 18-year-old with no criminal record, was not a danger to the community and released him on $2,000 bond, ABC News. " He's an upstanding member of the society, we have people with luminous community letters of support in terms of his character from everyone," attorney Robin Nice said.

More than 100 supporters, including dozens of his fellow Milford High School students, gathered outside the courthouse on Thursday. Students staged a walkout on Monday to protest his detention, and the volleyball team dedicated Tuesday's playoff game to him. "I don't wanna cry—but I wanna say that that place is not good," said Gomes da Silva, who was held at an ICE facility for six days.