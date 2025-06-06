No Phone Call, but Musk, Trump Seem to Move On

Speculation about a peace-making call between President Trump and Elon Musk appears to have fizzled, but the Hill reports that both men nonetheless appear to be trying to change the subject on Friday. Musk returned to his X platform in the early afternoon and began tweeting, but not about the president. Instead, he focused on topics such as Starlink and Tesla. It's a big shift from Thursday, when Musk unleashed a barrage of attacks on Trump, who responded in kind.