Politics / Elon Musk No Phone Call, but Musk, Trump Seem to Move On Neither returns to attack mode By John Johnson Posted Jun 6, 2025 1:19 PM CDT Copied Then-candidate Donald Trump and Elon Musk after speaking at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Speculation about a peace-making call between President Trump and Elon Musk appears to have fizzled, but the Hill reports that both men nonetheless appear to be trying to change the subject on Friday. Musk returned to his X platform in the early afternoon and began tweeting, but not about the president. Instead, he focused on topics such as Starlink and Tesla. It's a big shift from Thursday, when Musk unleashed a barrage of attacks on Trump, who responded in kind. The president, meanwhile, told a number of media outlets on Friday that he's not much interested in talking about Musk—or directly to him. As the New York Times notes, Trump has been focusing mostly on praising his administration in his new social media posts. Reuters reports that the cooling-off day appears to be benefiting Musk financially: Tesla's stock rose 4% on Friday, recouping some of the steep losses incurred during Thursday's back-and-forth. (More Elon Musk stories.) Report an error