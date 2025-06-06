Congresswoman Misfires on Post About House Blessing

Mary Miller incorrectly identifies Sikh man as Muslim before deleting
Posted Jun 6, 2025 12:43 PM CDT
Congresswoman Criticizes Sikh Blessing, Then Deletes
Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Jan. 10 in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

GOP Rep. Mary Miller found fault with the man who led Friday's prayer on the House floor, but she got some fundamentals wrong before deleting her post altogether. As Politico explains, the gaffe happened after Giani Singh, a Sikh from New Jersey, led the prayer at the invitation of GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

  • First take: "It's deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning," Miller initially tweeted (screenshots here). "This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it. May God have mercy."

  • Second take: Minutes later, the Illinois congresswoman changed "Muslim" to "Sikh" after apparently learning that Singh wasn't Muslim. The two religions have very little in common.
  • Third take: Miller then deleted the post altogether, per Axios.
  • Previous misfires: Miller famously misspoke after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it a "victory for white life." Before that, she took flak for declaring, "Hitler was right on one thing," referring to his belief in the swaying of youth culture.
(More Sikh stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X