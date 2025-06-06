Congresswoman Misfires on Post About House Blessing

GOP Rep. Mary Miller found fault with the man who led Friday's prayer on the House floor, but she got some fundamentals wrong before deleting her post altogether. As Politico explains, the gaffe happened after Giani Singh, a Sikh from New Jersey, led the prayer at the invitation of GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

First take: "It's deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning," Miller initially tweeted (screenshots here). "This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it. May God have mercy."