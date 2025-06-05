Judge to Sean Combs: Stop Nodding at the Jury

The Sean Combs trial had a moment of drama on Thursday, though the jury didn't see it. After jurors were excused for lunch, federal judge Arun Subramanian angrily ordered Combs to stop making facial expressions to jurors during testimony, reports USA Today. "Your client was looking at the jury and nodding vigorously," told the defense team. "I was very clear there were not to be any facial expressions or any attempts to influence the jury."