Country Singer Hit, Killed Woman in Crosswalk: Cops

Country singer Conner Smith, 24, was involved in a fatal car accident in Nashville on Sunday, according to local police. Authorities say Smith was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and struck Dorothy Dobbins, 77, as she walked in a marked crosswalk around 7:30pm. Dobbins, a resident of the area, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and later died from her injuries, People reports. A statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the preliminary cause of the collision appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way. Police noted Smith showed no signs of impairment, and no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Smith's attorney confirmed the incident, calling it a tragedy, and said Smith's "heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins' family." The statement added that Smith is cooperating fully with police. According to a source, Smith was not under the influence and was not distracted by his phone at the time of the incident. The crash happened on the last day of the annual CMA Fest, a major country music event in Nashville. Smith, a Nashville native, released his debut album, Smoky Mountains, in 2024, a few years after his song "I Hate Alabama" went viral in 2021, the Tennessean reports. He's opened for Luke Bryan and was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards. This year, he also released the single "Country in the Clouds" with Dylan Marlowe and appeared on the Twisters soundtrack. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)