Cops: Pakistani Father Kills Daughter Over TikTok Account

Police in Pakistan say a father shot and killed his 16-year-old daughter—because she refused to delete her TikTok account. The teen's death in the city of Rawalpindi is being investigated as a so-called "honor" killing, reports CBS News. Authorities said the girl's family initially tried to pass off her death as a suicide, but her father was later arrested. Honor killings are not uncommon in Pakistan, with about 350 recorded last year, per Dawn. And TikTok has become a particular flashpoint because it is "wildly popular" with young women, notes the outlet.