Chipotle Is Going Into the Ranch Business

For the first time in half a decade, Chipotle is spicing up its dip menu. Today reports the fast-casual Mexican chain will offer Adobo Ranch—a "smoky, spicy twist" on the classic dressing—starting Tuesday at locations in the US and Canada. According to a press release, the dip will be made fresh in-store and blends adobo pepper, sour cream, and a mix of herbs and spices. Chipotle's choice for a new dip is based at least partly on the current ranch craze. The Wall Street Journal notes ranch surpassed ketchup as America's favorite condiment last year. "Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad," said Chipotle president Chris Brandt.
Adobo Ranch will be available for a limited time, and it can be added to any menu item for an extra 75 cents. Chipotle rewards members will be able to try it for free on launch day as long as they're enrolled by 11pm local time on Monday. New members will also snag an offer for free guacamole upon enrollment. Whether or not the dip remains on the menu permanently will depend on how fans respond, but Chipotle has high hopes.
The last time Chipotle added a dip was 2020's Queso Blanco, a success story that came after a messy start. Its original queso, launched in 2017, was widely criticized for its grainy texture and bland flavor. After public backlash, Chipotle reformulated the recipe and tested a smoother, spicier version in 2019 that customers embraced. But the chain is banking on Adobo Ranch to make a better first impression: CNBC
reports the dip is being released as Chipotle tries to rebound after a bumpy start of the year. Sales declined during the first quarter of the year for the first time since 2020.
