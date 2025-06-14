Chipotle Is Going Into the Ranch Business

For the first time in half a decade, Chipotle is spicing up its dip menu. Today reports the fast-casual Mexican chain will offer Adobo Ranch—a "smoky, spicy twist" on the classic dressing—starting Tuesday at locations in the US and Canada. According to a press release, the dip will be made fresh in-store and blends adobo pepper, sour cream, and a mix of herbs and spices. Chipotle's choice for a new dip is based at least partly on the current ranch craze. The Wall Street Journal notes ranch surpassed ketchup as America's favorite condiment last year. "Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad," said Chipotle president Chris Brandt.