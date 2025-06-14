Israel, Iran Intensify Volleys in Late-Night Exchange

Residents say depot fires, explosions are shaking northern Tehran
Posted Jun 14, 2025 4:40 PM CDT
Traces of projectile illuminate the sky as seen from northern Israel on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Despite warnings from its opponent and international pleas to deescalate, Israel and Iran launched fresh volleys of strikes late Saturday. The strikes are the most sustained, direct attacks yet, per the Washington Post. Israel said that its air force was hitting military targets in Tehran, NBC News reports, and that Iran also had fired a round of missiles. Israel's widespread strikes have left Iran's surviving leaders with having to decide whether to let the conflict deepen or to pursue a diplomatic solution, per the AP. The Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear sites set a "dangerous precedent," China's foreign minister said. All indications so far are that neither side intends to slow its attacks.

  • In Israel: Sirens were sounding in northern Israel, and heavy bombing was heard in the northern city of Haifa, the site of a major naval base, for the first time. Air defense systems were intercepting missiles, and explosions were heard over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other parts of Israel shortly before midnight. The national emergency service said at least 14 people in one home in northern Israel were injured in the latest wave, one of them critically, per the New York Times. The Israeli military said at one point it had been attacking Iranian nuclear sites for nearly 40 hours straight, per NBC.

  • In Iran: Two Tehran suburbs appeared to be under attack. People could be heard screaming in town halls that were live on social media that missiles were hitting the area. Residents of northern Tehran said the sky was filled with smoke and flames. "The fire is terrifying, it's massive, there is a lot of commotion here," said Mostafa Shams. "It's the gasoline depots that are exploding one after another, it's loud and scary." The depot fires were lighting up the mountains, per the Post. One resident of a high-rise nearby said the explosions felt like earthquakes.
