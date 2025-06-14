Israel, Iran Intensify Volleys in Late-Night Exchange

Despite warnings from its opponent and international pleas to deescalate, Israel and Iran launched fresh volleys of strikes late Saturday. The strikes are the most sustained, direct attacks yet, per the Washington Post. Israel said that its air force was hitting military targets in Tehran, NBC News reports, and that Iran also had fired a round of missiles. Israel's widespread strikes have left Iran's surviving leaders with having to decide whether to let the conflict deepen or to pursue a diplomatic solution, per the AP. The Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear sites set a "dangerous precedent," China's foreign minister said. All indications so far are that neither side intends to slow its attacks.