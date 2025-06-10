Cops Recover Heart's Stolen Guitar

A happy reunion for Heart: Police in Atlantic City say they have recovered one of two instruments stolen from the classic rock band on the eve of a concert last month. Police say Nancy Wilson's custom-made Fender Telecaster will be returned to the band, but they are still looking for Paul Moak's 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin. Police recovered Wilson's guitar after officers followed suspect Garfield Bennett after the theft, NBC News reports.

"Bennett was observed giving the guitar to a woman who put the guitar in a vehicle," police said in a Facebook post. "The detectives then utilized the department's automated license plate readers to identify the vehicle the woman was using." The instrument was "voluntarily surrendered" after officers spoke to the woman, police said. Bennett has been charged with burglary and theft, the AP reports.

The instruments, including the mandolin that Moak has played for more than 25 years, were stolen from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 30. In an Instagram post last week, Wilson thanked police and everybody else who offered support after the theft. "The outpouring of love and concern has been overwhelming, and we are truly touched by the strength and compassion of this community," she wrote. "We've heard from fans, fellow musicians, media outlets, and kind-hearted people from around the world—and it means the world to us." (More Heart stories.)