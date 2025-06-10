Media / Terry Moran Moran's Post About Miller, Trump Cost Him His Job ABC News says his contract won't be renewed By Rob Quinn Posted Jun 10, 2025 5:49 PM CDT Copied This image provided by ABC shows President Trump sitting down with Terry Moran for an interview marking his first 100 days in office, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Washington. (Michael Le Brecht II/ABC via AP) ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran's late-night post on X about White House aide Steven Miller has cost him his job. ABC, which suspended Moran on Sunday hours after he called Miller and President Trump "world-class haters" in a now-deleted post, said Tuesday that his contract was about to expire and "based on his recent post—which was a clear violation of ABC News policies—we have made the decision to not renew." "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," a spokesperson said. Sources tell CNN that Moran's contract was due to expire Friday, which made it easier for the network to act quickly. The post at 12:06am Sunday described Miller as "a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred." "You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate," Moran wrote, per Deadline. "Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment." While opinion-led programs are common on cable networks, Moran's post was "still seen as a breach of standards," Variety reports. Moran interviewed Trump in April, and "his commentary on Miller could be seen as undermining ABC News' objectivity in coverage of White House matters," (More Terry Moran stories.) Report an error