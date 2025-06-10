Moran's Post About Miller, Trump Cost Him His Job

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran's late-night post on X about White House aide Steven Miller has cost him his job. ABC, which suspended Moran on Sunday hours after he called Miller and President Trump "world-class haters" in a now-deleted post, said Tuesday that his contract was about to expire and "based on his recent post—which was a clear violation of ABC News policies—we have made the decision to not renew."

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," a spokesperson said. Sources tell CNN that Moran's contract was due to expire Friday, which made it easier for the network to act quickly.