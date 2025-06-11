Scientists' Ruined Plans Lead to Incredible Footage

In the frigid depths off Antarctica, scientists captured live footage of a mysterious squid species never before seen alive. Researchers aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute's R/V Falkor (Too) research vessel made the rare deep-sea discovery on Christmas Day last year, somewhat by accident. Forced to change their plans due to ice blocks, they dispatched their remotely operated vehicle to the outer edge of the Powell Basin, between the southern tip of Argentina and Antarctica. There, it captured the first-ever footage of a live Antarctic gonate squid some 7,000 feet deep, per the New York Times . The footage showed the three-foot squid, "perhaps startled by the vehicle," releasing a cloud of greenish ink, per National Geographic .

Prior knowledge of this squid, Gonatus antarcticus, was limited to dead specimens found in trawl nets and the stomachs of predators, mostly around the Falkland Islands. The live sighting allowed scientists to observe its distinctive red color, white spots, and the unique single hook on each tentacle, confirming its identity. The squid, sporting scratches and sucker marks likely from a recent encounter, was identified with assistance from cephalopod experts worldwide.

Deep-sea squid are notoriously hard to spot due to the logistical challenges and expense of underwater research, as well as the tendency of these animals to avoid noisy, brightly-lit submersibles (National Geographic notes the squid have good eyesight). The same remotely operated vehicle also filmed a colossal squid recently, a species rarely seen alive. Scientists hope this Antarctic gonate squid sighting will lead to more insights, including its range, habits, and role in the marine ecosystem, where it's both predator and prey. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)