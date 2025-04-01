It's the Most Expensive Judicial Race in History

It's a big day at the voting booth, thanks mainly to two closely watched races. One is a special House election in a deep-red district of Florida that is shaping up to be surprisingly close. The one getting even more attention, however, is for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The details on that one:

The contest pits Susan Crawford, a liberal judge in Dane County, against Brad Schimel, a conservative judge in Waukesha County and former state attorney general. The winner will give the seven-member court a 4-3 split either in favor of liberals or conservatives, reports USA Today. Record money: It has become the most expensive judicial race in the nation, notes the Washington Post. More than $90 million has poured in, with $20 million of that coming from Elon Musk or PACs affiliated with him. (Musk even handed out $1 million checks to signers of a Wisconsin petition against "activist judges.")