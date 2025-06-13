Doomed Air India Plane Issued Mayday Call After Take-Off

The cause of the first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash is still unknown but investigators hope to have answers soon. Officials say the digital flight recorder, one of the Air India aircraft's two black boxes, was recovered from a rooftop near the crash site on Friday, the AP reports.

Greg Feith, a former National Transportation Safety Board investigator, tells the New York Times that investigators will have many questions: "Did they properly configure the airplane when it took off? What was occurring with them? Was there a loss of thrust? Was there fuel contamination? Fuel starvation where both engines weren't getting fuel that would have caused a loss of thrust on both engines?" Other theories include bird strikes or potential sabotage.