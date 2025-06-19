Dodgers: We Kept ICE Off Stadium Grounds

The Los Angeles Dodgers said they denied access to their stadium grounds to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who had assembled in the parking lot on Thursday morning, drawing protesters. Armed and masked federal agents arrived in vans and SUVs at a lot near Dodger Stadium's Gate E entrance, per the Los Angeles Times , hours after reports were published that the franchise—which had been criticized for its silence during the immigration raids and protests in the city—planned to announce assistance for immigrant communities that have been affected. Federal agencies said no operation was planned but gave somewhat conflicting accounts.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots," the team posted on X. "They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization." ICE responded with a post on X saying: "False. We were never there." The agents wore no identification, and when a Times reporter asked which agency they were with, they said only "DHS." The Department of Homeland Security later said they were Customs and Border Patrol agents but weren't at the stadium for an operation, per the AP. Police came, and the agents and protesters left in the afternoon.

At a news conference Thursday, an advocate had called the Dodgers organization out on the issue. "The largest economic engine in this area is silent! Wake up! Do better! We know you can!" Raul Claros of the group California Rising said while pointing at Dodger Stadium behind him, per ABC News. The Dodgers are scheduled to play the San Diego Padres at the stadium on Thursday evening. (A singer performed the national anthem at the Dodgers game Saturday in Spanish to protest the raids, though she said a team employee had asked her not to.)